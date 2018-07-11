Urgent appeal to Shoreham community

An urgent appeal has been made to the community in Shoreham to help a little girl in need.

Lola-Grace, two, has recently been diagnosed with a rare genetic condition which is life-threatening and incurable.

The family's new home is a shell, without carpets, curtains or furniture

Because of her medical conditions, Lola-Grace’s environment needs to be made safe so there is no risk of her hurting herself.

The charity Annabelle’s Challenge has put out an urgent appeal as the family is moving to Shoreham this weekend and needs help.

Jared Griffin, the charity’s founder and chief executive, said: “The mother is a single parent raising a ten-month-old, two and three-year-old.

“They currently live in a one-bedroom flat, sharing the same bed, and move to the new house, which unfortunately is just a shell and needs carpets, curtains, beds, etc.

Any donations that would help make a house into a home would be welcomed

“We will also be reaching out to local businesses and charities to help support the appeal.”

Lola-Grace is one of the youngest people in the UK to be diagnosed with Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

It causes collagen deficiency and means Lola-Grace is at daily risk of her internal organs and arteries spontaneously rupturing.

She also suffers from other health problems, including bilateral talipes, absent seizures, scarring on the left side brain and amniotic banding on her toe and a finger.

Jared added: “Do you have any household furniture, equipment, décor or appliances that you don’t want any more? Or are you handy at decorating or gardening and have some time to spare?

“Then you could make a huge difference to Lola-Grace and her mum Hayley and two siblings. They’re about to move into a new home in Shoreham but it’s not safe for Lola-Grace to live in.

“The family’s new home is completely unfurnished with no carpets throughout and in need of decorating. The garden is not level and without fence panels, making it hazardous.

“Any unused furniture, appliances, or anything you think would help make a house into a home would be gratefully received.”

Visit www.annabelleschallenge.org/news-events/lola-grace-appeal for more information and to make a pledge.