Stroke Association launches Worthing Resolution Run 2019 and highlights how it can help reduce your stroke risk

A leading physician says moderate to intense physical activity can significantly reduce your stroke risk, and taking part in the Resolution Run is one way to start.

Tom Robinson, president of the British Association of Stroke Physicians, says training for and taking part in the Stroke Association’s Resolution Run 2019 could reduce your risk of stroke by 20 per cent.

Taking part in the Stroke Association's Resolution Run 2019 could reduce your risk of stroke by 20 per cent, according to a leading physician

The charity has organised 34 runs across the UK from February 17 to May 5, including the Worthing Resolution Run on Sunday, March 3. These events are open to all ages and abilities.

A leading professor of stroke medicine at the University of Leicester, Mr Robinson has given an overview of research studies that show moderate activity like walking, up to intense activity like jogging and cycling, can significantly reduce stroke risk.

Importantly, activities should make you break into a sweat to qualify, he points out.

Mr Robinson is supporting the Resolution Run, which offers a choice of 5K, 10K and 15k routes, raising vital funds for the Stroke Association while improving health and reducing risk of stroke.

He said: “You don’t have to be an athlete to reduce your stroke risk, we can all do it as part of our daily routine. Simply taking part in at least 30 minutes of activity, which helps you break a sweat, about three to four times a week will help. Remember, the more you do, the more you can reduce your risk.”

People are advised to committed and have a training plan, as these are vital to achieving your goal, according to Mr Robinson.

He added: “The preparation for and taking part in a Resolution Run could reduce your stroke risk. However, it is equally important to remember that you need to maintain this level of exercise to keep your stroke risk low.

“If you start small, training in short bursts and build up you are more likely to succeed and keep going in the long term, too.”

The Resolution Run entry fee is £16, to include a technical running t-shirt and medal. The Stroke Association has been working with Mr Robinson to produce guidance to help you get started. Visit www.resolutionrun.org.uk for more information.

Juliet Bouverie, chief executive of the Stroke Association, said: “Every five minutes across the UK, someone’s life is turned upside down by stroke but we can all take part in exercise that helps to reduce our risk.

“A Resolution Run is an ideal event for families and friends who want to do something fun together while getting more active in 2019. By signing up to a Resolution Run in Worthing, each runner will not only reduce their stroke risk, they will also help ensure that we can continue to support stroke survivors and their families as they rebuild their lives.”

Physical activity is just one aspect of a healthy lifestyle required to reduce your risk of stroke. It is also recommended people avoid excess body weight, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption and an unhealthy diet.

Care for Veterans seeks runners to join Heroic One Hundred for Worthing 10k

Meet Bruno, the cat taking the internet by storm with his antics in Worthing

Volunteer recruitment open day at St Barnabas House hospice to boost team that is ‘the backbone of the charity’