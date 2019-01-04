Steyning care home referred to council after ‘underweight’ resident found at ‘high risk of malnutrition’

A care home in Steyning has been told it must improve after an inspection revealed safeguarding issues and mismanagement of medication.

In an unannounced visit on October 11, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found Croft Meadow Care Home, in Tanyard Lane, required improvement in safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and leadership.

The report, published on December 21, revealed the CQC referred the 60-bed home to West Sussex County Council after ‘unexplained bruising’ was discovered on a resident with dementia.

Staff told inspectors the injuries were likely caused by the resident’s tendency to hit or kick things.

The same resident was found to have ‘long toenails’ and ‘heavily soiled’ feet – which staff said was a result of them refusing to wear shoes – and to be wearing a thin nightdress despite complaining they felt cold.

A BMI test also found them to be ‘underweight’ and being at ‘high risk of malnutrition’.

The report highlighted concerns around the administration of medicine, particularly among patients with Parkinson’s disease. It also said said the ‘ineffective’ management of medicines may have adversely affected mobility and management of their condition.

Inspectors acknowledged that the registered manager had been on long term leave, placing the home in a period of ‘transition’.

Liam Scanlon from Shaw Healthcare, the care home’s owner, said the company was disappointed and had asked the CQC to look again at the report.

“The whole team continuously work hard to provide care and respect for our residents, which we had hoped would have been reflected during the inspection on October 11 and in the resulting report,” he said.

“We are pleased to see that the comments of those receiving care at our service were positive and believe this to be a true reflection of current standards. This was reinforced to the inspectors and included in the report.

“We are dedicated to continuous improvement and prior to receiving the report we had already started to address the CQC findings. We always strive to deliver the best care possible and remain committed to delivering the type of care that we would want for our own loved ones.”

