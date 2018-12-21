St Barnabas House pet festive winner revealed

A cat in a hat, a dog dressed as Santa, a festive ferret or an iguana in the Christmas spirit - what to choose?

In the end, it was a much larger animal who took the crown, with Bazil the horse being chosen as the winner of the St Barnabas House pet festive competition.

Patients Tania House and David Devonport with Joanne Moxon from Paws Pantry and the winning picture

The decision was made by a panel of patients from the day hospice, with Joanne Moxon from Paws Pantry in Rustington as chairman.

Julie Hall from the fundraising team said: “A massive thank you to all of those who entered our pet festive competition this year.

"We had some fantastic entries and loved seeing all of your much-loved pets getting into the Christmas spirit.”

Supporters sent in photos of their beloved pets getting into the festive spirit and all the entries were judged yesterday.

The winner has been announced as Bazil the horse, owned by Natasha Cockell, 29, from Lancing, who will receive a bottle of champagne.

Runners-up include Dudley the dog, Roger the ferret, Delilah the cat and Tommy the iguana.

