Shoreham support group for people affected by macular disease

People affected by macular disease can find help with increasing their confidence and independence at a Shoreham support group.

Run in partnership with sight loss charity the Macular Society, the Shoreham-by-Sea Macular Support Group meets on the second Tuesday of each month, with the next meeting planned for November 13, 10am to midday, at the Shoreham Centre, in Pond Road.

Stella Black, Macular Society regional manager, said: “The Shoreham-by-Sea Macular Support Group is here for anybody affected by macular disease. We want to encourage as many people to come along as possible. Friends and family are also very welcome.

"It’s good to be able to learn from each other’s experiences and get tips. The peer support can be so helpful. Our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent.

"The group often has guest speakers on a variety of subjects, including macular conditions and their impact on our daily lives. The meetings are also social occasions where we can chat over a cup of tea.”

The group is one of more than 400 groups of its kind in the UK, offering information, encouragement and friendship.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of blindness in the UK. Nearly 1.5million people are affected and many more are at risk.

The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces. Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement.

There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 600,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

Contact Stella Black on 01306 644 908 or 07494 467 980, email stella.black@macularsociety.org, or Nick Le Mare, group leader, on 01903 241673.

