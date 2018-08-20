Shoreham Port takes first steps for new wellbeing strategy

August has been all about wellbeing at Shoreham Port, with bespoke workshops for staff on stress and resilience.

The month started with a moving talk from Jason Anker, the UK’s leading speaker on behavioural safety training.

With the theme ‘it’s not about the fall, it’s about the bounce’, Jason spoke about his life changing accident and the challenges he has faced to rebuild his life.

The port then welcomed Caroline Lovett from As You Are, a mental health charity based in Southwick.

Her workshop introduced the concept of emotional resilience and how to improve it, both professionally and personally.

Caroline said: “It is so encouraging that Shoreham Port are supporting their staff with resilience and emotional wellbeing.

“When given the opportunities to talk, people do, and when we share our stories, we feel stronger. Resilience is all about adapting but we don’t have to do that alone.

“To have the support of our colleagues and our managers is a fantastic place to be, and Shoreham Port are setting an amazing standard for other organisations. Keep on talking – it will make the work environment happier, safer and more productive.”

During group work, members of staff examined how to balance home life and work. They were encouraged to identify their own level of resilience and see how they could best support each other.

Nicky Goldsbrough, director of corporate services at Shoreham Port, said: “The workshops provided a much-needed opportunity for reflection and our staff completely embraced each other’s experiences and levels of resilience.

“We are striving to bridge the gap between physical and mental health and ensure that our staff receive the support they need to look after their mental and physical wellbeing.

“Thank you to Caroline and Jason for helping us to take the first steps of a much broader wellbeing strategy.”

As You Are provides affordable counselling and group work for depression, stress and anxiety for people living in the area. Visit asyouarecentre.co.uk for more information.

