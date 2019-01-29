Rehab clinic to open in Littlehampton on former GP surgery site

A rehab clinic is set to open on the former site of a GP surgery in Littlehampton town centre.

Lovelong House has been set up in East Street, Littlehampton, which was Arun Medical Group’s surgery before it closed in 2016.

Lovelong House rehab clinic in East Street, Littlehampton, will be opening soon

The 14-bed private detox and rehabilitation facility will also have ‘a well-being centre and high dependency unit offering 24-hour nursing care’, a 10-week family program and 24-hour client support line after discharge, the company said.

Founder and CEO Jenny Andrew and her business partner Gary Long have a combined recovery time of 11 years from addiction, and wanted to use their experience to help others.

Jenny said: “I believe that providing the tools for self-care with an aftercare program is a crucial ingredient to living a life free from addiction.”

There will be a series of open days on February 7, 8 and 9 for members of the public to see how it works.

Founder and CEO of Lovelong House Jenny Andrew and her business partner Gary Long

Call 01903 866 206 or email enquiries@lovelong.co.uk for more information.