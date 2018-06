A pharmacy with late opening hours in a Worthing supermarket has closed down.

The Lloyds Pharmacy in the Sainsbury’s Lyons Farm store shut down on June 11.

This was because it was included in the 190 commercially unviable stores list announced last year. The nearest Lloyds Pharmacy with late opening hours is located in the Sainsbury’s in Rustington retail park, a Lloyds Pharmacy spokesman said. It is open from 7am to 11pm.