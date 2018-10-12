Macmillan charity day at The Albion Inn, Fishersgate

The Albion Inn in Fishersgate is hosting a massive Macmillan charity day and welcomes anyone touched by cancer.

The aim is to raise as much money as possible for Macmillan Cancer Support and lots of pub regulars are involved in the event tomorrow (Saturday).

There will be a charity football match on Fishersgate Recreation Ground, opposite the pub, at 1pm, with teams playing five-a-side games, tournament style.

There will be barbecue food available from 2pm, back at the pub, then the fun continues into the evening with karaoke and disco from Mister B at 7.30pm.

Three volunteers are lined up for Brave the Shave at 8pm and there will be a raffle and auction at 9pm.

Janet Cuckney, assistant manager, said the day would be shared with friends and relatives lost to cancer, as photographs will be placed on the pool table in tribute.

Joining the football costs £5 per player. If you would like to take part in any way, make a donation or sponsor the shave volunteers, telephone 01273 417388.