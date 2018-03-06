Lions raise thousands for live x-ray machine

A generous donation from the Worthing Lions will help pay for a machine which is revolutionising x-ray treatments.

The Friends of Worthing Hospital received a generous donation of £5,000 from the Worthing Lions, which will go towards paying for a interventional radiology machine which allows medical procedures to be carried out on patients while being x-rayed. Ron Noakes, chairman of the friends charity, thanked the Lions when they handed them a cheque at Worthing Hospital.

Worthing Lions present a defibrillator to Blood Runners, at Worthing hospital. Mike Mara receives the defibrillator from Lions president John Hollington. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

He said: “It is a tremendous help. We are a local charity for local people.” The machine was installed in May 2016, and the friends need to raise another £240.000 to pay it, having donated £100,000 already.

On February 15, the Lions also presented the blood runners from Worthing a defibrillator. Mike Mara accepted the life-saving device from Lions’ president John Hollington. The blood runners are from Serv Sussex, a charity that provides night time transportation of blood products and urgent medical items to hospitals in Sussex.