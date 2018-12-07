Light up a Life at popular annual St Barnabas House service

The lives and memories of loved ones will be celebrated at the annual St Barnabas House Light up a Life service.

The whole community is invited to take part in this popular service, which gives people the opportunity to support the hospice in Worthing while remembering their loved ones.

St Barnabas House nurses at the 2017 Light up a Life service. Picture: Liz Finlayson/Vervate

There are two options, 4.30pm and 7pm, on Monday, December 10, at the Assembly Hall in Worthing.

Everyone who attends will receive a Light Up a Life candle to be lit at home in memory of a loved one. Friends and family members are invited to take along a photo of a loved one, which can be displayed on a memory wall after each service.

This collection of images and faces will be an inspirational and positive addition to a poignant occasion.

If you are unable to attend one of the services but would still like a candle, you can collect one from St Barnabas House, in Titnore Lane, Worthing, or from any of the St Barnabas House charity shops.

You can also take part and light a virtual candle through the online Light Up a Life appeal. Click here to write a dedication for your loved ones, light a candle in their memory and, if you wish, make a donation to support the hospice’s work.

