Lancing care home ‘requires improvement’ after unannounced inspection

A Lancing care home has received a ‘requires improvement’ rating for the third time in a row following an inspection.

Mount Hermon Dementia Care Home, in Brighton Road, was told it had to improve after an unannounced visit by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) on September 6 and 7.

A report published on November 26 acknowledged a new manager had only been in position for three weeks, but found an action plan after the last inspection had not been met.

Improvements were required around the safety, effectiveness, responsiveness and leadership of the care, although it received a ‘good’ rating for being caring.

The report found patients and their relatives had ‘mixed views about their safety’ and identified ‘ongoing concerns around the safe management of medicines’.

There were also concerns that there was an insufficient number of permanent staff, with a reliance on agency workers that impacted the ‘continuity’ of care.

The inspection revealed that regular maintenance checks on equipment such as call bells and fire alarms had not been recorded as completed since July 3.

A spokesman for the care home said: “Since the beginning of this year, the providers had concerns which were confirmed and highlighted in the recent CQC report.

“Although action plans were in place and being reviewed, the consistent failings regretfully culminated with the resignation of the manager.

“Since the appointment of the new manager, there has been significant changes in the staffing situation and a robust agenda is in place to address the shortcomings in the CQC report.

“The home is once again fully staffed and there is ongoing progress in all those areas mentioned.

“The providers are closely monitoring the home to ensure necessary improvement continues and is sustained.”

More news:

Shoreham Foodbank ‘blessed’ with Christmas donations as demand rises

Littlehampton therapist wins national award for her Worthing-based support group

Gatwick drone incident: ‘Military capability’ withdrawn from airport