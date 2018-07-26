How to stay safe while strolling in Sussex during the heatwave

Advice on staying safe in the heat while out walking in Sussex has been given by the Ramblers

The walking charity is sharing its advice on important precautions to take to make the most of your summer strolls, stay safe and healthy and protect the countryside too, as the dry landscape has increased the risk of fires.

Tom Platt, director of advocacy and engagement for the Ramblers, said: “It’s great to be able to take advantage of this fantastic summer weather to go out walking, but it’s really important to take a few measures to stay safe in these unusually high temperatures.

“As always, we encourage anyone enjoying our beautiful countryside to behave responsibly to help protect our environment. And as the landscape is so incredibly dry, it’s more important than ever to be extra vigilant for fire risks. Walkers can help by keeping an eye out for things like broken glass that can start fires and reporting any fires that appear to be unattended as quickly as possible.”

Ramblers top tips for hot weather walking:

- With the mercury regularly reaching 30 degrees, avoid walking at the hottest times of day, between 11am and 3pm. Plan your walks in the early morning or the evening and take frequent breaks in the shade.

- Carry plenty of water with you - more than you would usually in cooler weather - and sip regularly to avoid getting dehydrated. Don’t wait until you feel thirsty.

- Make sure you apply plenty of sun cream (a minimum of SPF 30 is ideal).

- Wear loose, lightweight clothing so that you don’t overheat and wear a hat, even on overcast days, to keep the sun off your face and head.

- Consider doing a shorter walk than usual if it’s really hot, or work out a spot where you can cut your walk short if you need to.

- Keep out of the sun in the hottest parts of the day

- However unlikely it seems, remember the weather can change. Pack a light waterproof jacket and remember that if you’re walking in the hills, it is often much cooler higher up than lower down, so an extra layer can be useful.

- In these very dry conditions, help keep the countryside safe by looking out for fire risks and report unattended fires or activities which could cause fires to the emergency services.

- Don’t forget your four-legged friends. If you’re taking your dog along on your walk, make sure you take some water for them too, and let them have a lie-down in the shade when they’re looking tired.

For more walking advice and over 1,800 free Ramblers Routes for walking inspiration, visit www.ramblers.org.uk.

See also:

Regular heatwaves could kill thousands of people every year in the UK

This is how much water you should be drinking during the heatwave