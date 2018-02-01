Hospital charity’s donation appeal for live x-ray machine

The chairman of the Friends of Worthing Hospitals has called for donations for a piece of life-saving equipment which takes live x-rays of patients while they are being operated on.

Made by Philips, the interventional radiology machine has helped doctors and nurses to insert stents into blocked arteries or the urinary system, or feeding tubes into patients’ stomachs.

Ron Noakes, chairman of the Friends of Worthing Hospitals

It was installed when Worthing Hospital’s vascular suite was opened in May 2016 – but Ron Noakes, who has been chairman of the support group for 20 years, said donations are needed to continue paying for it.

So far £200,000 has been raised to pay for it, but the charity needs to find another £150,000. Mr Noakes, of Hall Avenue, Worthing, said: “This is a very important piece of equipment which is of great benefit to patients and staff alike.”

For more details on how to donate, visit friendsworthinghospitals.uk/donate.

The Friends of Worthing Hospitals have also recently purchased a batch of new equipment for the hospital, including two bladder scanners for the general surgery team, and a fluid management system for the Maternity Unit.

According to Mr Noakes, last year almost £340,000 of gifts were given to the hospital by the charity.