Garage owner donates emergency kits to nurses battling weather to reach patients

A Wick-based garage owner has donated cold weather kits for nurses who have been braving the cold weather to help patients in their homes.

Duncan Slack from The Car Surgery in North Street handed out 20 cold weather packs to the Chanctonbury Community Nursing Team, which is based in Steyning Health Centre, last Wednesday in the midst of the cold weather front dubbed the ‘Beast from the East’.

The Chanctonbury community nursing team with their cold weather packs courtesy of Littlehampton-based company The Car Surgery in Wick

The kits include shovels, emergency foil blankets, de-icer, wind-up torches and screenwash.

Mr Slack, from Angmering, was inspired to do it for his wife Jo Harrison, who is one of the team’s clinical lead nurses.

He said: “I thought if I don’t help, no-one else will.

“They do a brilliant job – they have got so much to do, and they are in and out all the time.

“Up where they work in Storrington and Steyning it is quite rural and it can get quite tricky with the weather, so it is to protect the girls.”

Despite the ice, snow and sub-zero conditions, the nurses have continued to visit patients in their homes to make sure they are staying warm, healthy and out of hospital.

The 43-year-old said her husband’s donation would be much appreciated.

She said: “It will be something we can keep in our cars that will keep us prepared for the future, which is really good.”

Team leader Suzy Neve thanked Mr Slack for his donation.

She said: “The community nurses work tirelessly to be able to ensure they give excellent patient care.

“It is especially hard in this weather and it is so wonderful that the difficulties and their hard work is recognised.

“It is a real demonstration working together and of true community spirt.”

The cold weather front from Siberia affected Sussex for most of last week.