Free cancer information and support in Worthing and Littlehampton

Free information and support on sun safety and cancer is to be offered in Worthing and Littlehampton

The Macmillian Cancer Support mobile service will be in Montague Place, Worthing, from 9am to 4pm on Monday and Tuesday, and in High Street, Littlehampton, by Sainbury’s, from 9am to 4pm on Thursday.

Support and information will be available from the Macmillan mobile team

Information specialists will be on hald to answer questions and provide information.

The team is encouraging anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by, whether they are living with cancer or care for someone who is.

Now that summer is here, the team will also be providing specialist advice and information about sun safety and skin cancer, although they are unable to perform skin checks.

Macmillan information and support specialist Tracey Neill said: “Skin cancer, if caught early, is treatable and has one of the highest survival rates of all cancers.

“Being sun aware is key. Our advice is to avoid sun beds, wear a high SPF sun screen with a four-star rating or more so it will block out UVA as well as UVB rays, and cover up in the sun.” There are two main types of skin cancer: non-melanoma and melanoma.

Macmillan said around 136,000 cases of non-melanoma skin cancer are diagnosed in the UK each year, making it the most common type of cancer by far. It is unlikely to spread, the charity added, and is very treatable and the earlier it is diagnosed the easier it is to treat.

Melanoma is the fifth most-common cancer in the UK, the charity went on. Around 15,400 people are diagnosed with melanoma in the UK each year. It is more common in people with fairer or freckly skin. Around 27 per cent of new cases occur in people aged 75 and over.

Unlike other cancer types, malignant melanoma also occurs relatively often in people of younger ages.

While summer is timely for discussing skin cancer, Tracey said the team would be happy to talk to anyone with worries or concerns no matter what time of cancer.

“Whether you’ve just been diagnosed, are going through treatment or are living beyond cancer, feel free to pay us a visit – and we welcome carers, family members and loved ones as well,” she added. “We can provide information on a range of issues, including different treatments, financial advice, exercise, getting back to work, or what local services might be on offer for you.

“You can even just stop by for a chat, no appointment needed.”

For further information about Macmillan’s mobile information service, and planned visits, go to www.macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo

The mobile unit will be in two other West Sussex towns next week – Queens Square, Crawley, from 8.30am to 4.30pm on Wednesday, and at Unit 1, Wave Approach, Selsey, from 9am to 3pm on Friday. Anyone who is unable to visit the unit but hasquestions about cancer can visit www.macmillan.org.uk or call Macmillan Cancer Support free on 0808 8080000 from 9am to 8pm, Monday to Friday. People can find out more about Macmillan services near them by visiting www.macmillan.org.uk/in-your-area/choose-location.html