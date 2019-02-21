Fitzalan Medical Group to merge with Littlehampton surgeries to form '40,000 patient practice'

Fitzalan Medical Group is set to merge with two other surgeries in Littlehampton to form a 40,000-patient practice.

Dr Tim Kimber from The Park Surgery had already confirmed that it was going to merge with Westcourt Medical Group to form a 22,000-strong practice.

But now, Fitzalan Medical Group will be joining them.

A statement from the partners said it was 'happy to announce a brighter future for general practice in Littlehampton'.

It said: "Fitzalan Medical Group, who have undergone a lot of work in recent months to improve their service to patients following CQC inspection, is planning to join forces with Westcourt Medical Centre and The Park Surgery to form a new 40,000 patient practice that will look after the health needs of the local population.

"This merger will give stability and strength through increased resilience offered by the increased size of the new practice, as well as allowing us to integrate more with other allied

health services such as community nursing. It will allow us also to tap into new resources coming into general practice for new staff such as pharmacists and physiotherapists.

Dr Kimber from The Park Surgery previously told the Gazette the merger would see “increased resilience in general practice locally, and even more seamless care, in a venture

that will see the practices sharing their strengths, and learning from each other.”

His statement said: "The practices will combine forces to provide enhanced care in the community with a shared visiting team, and a strengthening of our ‘same-day-service’."

The group will be operating from all three sites, the statement added.

This comes after Fitzalan Medical Group has been working hard to improve following an 'inadequate' CQC rating.

What do you think of the news? Get in touch with us on Facebook or via email.