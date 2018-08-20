Defibrillator installed at Southwick Community Centre

Southwick has a new defibrillator in the town centre, thanks to the fundraising efforts of volunteers.

Members of Southwick Community Association celebrated the arrival of the life-saving machine at Southwick Community Centre with Adur District Council chairman Joss Loader.

She congratulated the team and, having made the provision of defibrillators a priority during her year in office, talked about the importance of getting more of these machines available to the public in the towns and villages of Adur.

Joss said: “Adur has fantastic charities and voluntary organisations, all doing amazing work. I’d love to see more initiatives like this within our local communities, to provide more of these life-saving, accessible machines in places used by the public.

“Please do contact me if you have fund-raising ideas and would like to get involved.”

The association decided last year to raise the funds to buy and install a defibrillator at the busy centre, in Southwick Street, and as part of the fundraising effort, all the proceeds from the Christmas fair were devoted to the project.

Many of the volunteers have received training in the use of the machine from Southwick St John Ambulance.

Bob Ryder, association chairman, stressed, however, that anyone could use the machine in an emergency, to help someone suffering cardiac arrest.

He explained: “Once it’s switched on, the machine will actually talk the user through all the steps needed. It’s very clear and very safe to use.”

-----

Fundraising drive secures life-saving devices for Shoreham Beach

St John Ambulance award for Southwick volunteer

Lifelong contribution to Southwick marked