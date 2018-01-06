Consultant celebrates group’s weight loss

Singer Peter Andre has helped Southwick slimming consultant Stefan Field celebrate a record year.

Stefan, a team developer who runs a Slimming World group at Quayside Youth Centre, was congratulated by the Australian personality for helping people to lose weight and change their lives.

Peter hosted the national annual awards event with Margaret Miles-Bramwell, the organisation’s founder and chairman, at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

Stefan said Peter had supported the annual clothes throw, which raised a record £3.3 million for Cancer Research UK in June, so it was nice to be able to talk to him in person.

It is not the first time the pair have met either, since Peter hosted the awards three years ago.

Stefan said: “Cuddling up to Peter was a real treat. He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives and it reminded me what an important and privileged role I have as a consultant.

“Now I’m heading into 2018 super motivated to support even more people to be inspired to lose weight and lead healthier and happier lives.”

Stefan runs sessions on Wednesday at 9.30am and 11.30am, and Saturday at 8.30am and 10.30am.

He said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the members of the Southwick group. Throughout 2017, they have lost fantastic amounts of weight, with many of them hitting their target weights, improving their health and boosting their confidence.

“It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think were possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy, feeling happier, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends.

“Every week I feel extremely lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements and I felt very honoured to represent the Southwick group at the Slimming World Awards.”

Peter, who set up the Peter Andre Fund, his own foundation with Cancer Research UK, after losing his brother to cancer, said he was thrilled to meet the consultants and group members at the awards event and hear their stories.

“I met so many incredible people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves, inside and out,” he said.

“While each of them was inspirational in their own special way, the one thing they all had in common was how much they felt they owed to their Slimming World family in helping them to do things they always dreamed of and become the people they’ve always wanted to be.”