Children’s nurses up for prestigious national award

Community nurses who care for children with complex health needs have been shortlisted for a prestigious Royal College of Nursing Institute (RCNI) award.

Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust’s children and young person’s community nursing service, which care for 1,500 children across West Sussex, Brighton and Hove and is run by Trudy Ward, is among five finalists.

Trust CEO Siobhan Melia said: “We’re thrilled by the fantastic news that Trudy and our special school nursing team have been shortlisted for such a prestigious award.

“It’s clear recognition for a great deal of hard work and a testament to the caring and supportive people that make up our trust.

The team’s entry is for its nursing in specialist schools and the final is on July 4.

Mrs Melia added: “We hope they win, but whatever happens on the day the whole organisation is proud of what they’ve achieved for their patients.”

Trudy Ward designed an assessment tool which identified the nature of nursing in special schools and which supports commissioning and workforce planning.

It led to a commissioned special school clinical nursing service in West Sussex.

The tool is also used by special school nurses to provide nursing advice for each child’s Education Health Care Plan as part of the national Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) reforms.

SCFT made the shortlist after a total of 700 entries from all over the country were considered by RCNi judges.