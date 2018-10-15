Charity day at The Albion Inn, Fishersgate, ‘absolutely fantastic’

The Albion Inn’s charity day in Fishersgate was an ‘absolutely fantastic’ occasion that surpassed all expectations.

Organiser Janet Cuckney could not believe the turnout on Saturday for a range of activities, all raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

All set for the five-a-side football tournament at Fishersgate Rec. Picture: Derek Martin DM18101910a

She said: “It went so, so well. It was absolutely fantastic, better than I thought it would be. It was so busy, I could not believe it.”

Janet, who has been assistant manager at the pub since July, had encouraged customers to take along photographs of people they had lost to cancer and a one-minute silence was held in tribute.

Andy Young was the referee for the five-a-side football on Fishersgate Recreation Ground in the afternoon and later ran the karaoke and disco back at the pub in the evening.

There was also a barbecue and Brave the Shave, which saw Mandy Young, Gavin Woodcock and Matthew Songhurst get a close-crop.

Paul Thompson also did Brave the Shave and people donated more money for him to shave his eyebrows, so they came off as well.

Mandy said: “It’s only a bit of hair, it will grow back. I have got really thick hair but it really does grow back quite quickly.

“If it raises enough money to keep a nurse in place, it has got to be worth it.

“We lose our hair because we choose to but there are thousands of people out there lose their hair to cancer and it never comes back. It is a cruel disease.”

Mandy did her first Brave the Shave at The Ship in Southwick last August, an on-the-spot decision to boost the pub’s fundraising for Marlets hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support.

She explained: “They had raised so much and wanted to reach the target, so on the night I said to everyone if you can raise the money, I will do it. They were all saying ‘don’t get it cut, we’ll give you the money anyway’.

“Afterwards, everyone said it suited me and I shouldn’t grow it!”

