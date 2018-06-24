Carers have afternoon treats for hard work

Care staff were treated to an afternoon of coffee and cake to thank them for their dedication to the residents and patients they care for.

Kingsland House care home in Shoreham, run by Barchester Healthcare, held a day of celebrations and gifts featuring a cake baked by the head chef. The care staff had the opportunity to put their feet up for the afternoon.

Neli Koleva, acting general manager, said “I am very proud of the carers within Kingsland House. Our carers work hard to provide high quality, personalised care to the people living in our homes, often going above and beyond the call of duty and have a huge impact on people’s lives.

“They also offer friendship and comfort to residents and their relatives during what can be a very emotional time. We appreciate the work they do all year round.”

The treat was part of national carers week, which is an annual campaign to raise awareness of the challenges carers face and the contribution they make in their bonds with families and communities.

Neli added: “They are the day-to-day face of our home, working directly with residents and families to ensure the very best quality care and support is given.”