Care home opens its doors for national open day

Residents of a care home celebrated National Care Home Open day with their carers, families and friends for the third consecutive year.

The team at Westdene House, a residential home run by Aspire Life Care in Rye Close, Worthing, commemorated the day with tea and balloon hats.

Eileen Steel, resident of Westdene House

Manju Kuruppuarachchi, who works for Aspire Life Care, said: “The event was well attended by the families and friends of the Westdene House residents and all enjoyed high tea, connecting with the community and celebrating Her Majesty the Queen’s 92nd birthday.”

Also attending the open day were West Sussex county council officials.

Mahendra Kuruppuarachchi, director of Aspire Life Care, said: “It’s a joy to see so much support and well-wishers attending this years event, especially at a time where adult care is a priority requirement in our society.

“We must recognise the work done by the diligent health care workers on a day like this.”