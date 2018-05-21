Award confirms status of our ‘Top Hospitals’

The trust that runs Worthing and Southlands Hospitals has won a prestigious award.

Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which also runs St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, has been announced as a CHKS Top Hospital 2018.

The Top Hospital awards are data-driven with more than 20 indicators of performance analysed by healthcare improvement specialists CHKS to determine the ‘top hospitals’ in England, Wales and Northern Ireland every year.

Trust chief executive Marianne Griffiths, said: “We are proud to be ranked among the very best hospitals in the country, grouped by CHKS for the quality of services our patients receive.

“This Top Hospital award recognizes our strong record of delivering on health outcomes and patient safety, which is entirely due to the hard work of our staff and their ambition to always do the best for patients.

“As an organisation we are committed to continuous improvement and this award provides further assurance to our community that they can have every confidence in the quality of care provided by Western Sussex Hospitals.”

The Top Hospital award data comes from NHS Digital information which tracks hospital performance in a number of areas, including patient safety, clinical effectiveness, health outcomes, efficiency, patient experience and quality of care.

The CHKS Top Hospitals programme awards were held in London on the 15 May and hosted by

NHS Confederation chief executive, Niall Dickson with guest speaker Dr Ed Coates. More than 200 guests including leaders from across the healthcare sector attended the event.

And the celebrations at Western Sussex Hospitals will continue, with the news that Inspirational individuals, valued volunteers and terrific teams working are being put forward for special recognition.

Each year, the trust invites nominations for its annual staff awards, which recognise the best of the organisation’s 10,000-strong NHS workforce.

Members of the public, patients, supporters and trust colleagues can nominate anyone they believe deserves to be considered for a Patient First STAR Award.

Nominations can be put forward online, via the website www.westernsussexhospitals.nhs.uk/Awards – the closing date is Sunday, June 3.