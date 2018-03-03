Age UK calls for more volunteers at coffee morning

Age UK West Sussex is holding a free coffee morning to promote its various volunteering opportunities.

The coffee morning will be at Arundel Museum on Thursday, March 8, from 10.30am to midday.

The charity provides services and support to anyone in later life throughout West Sussex.

A number of the services are supported by volunteers and the charity relies on this help to keep them running.

Home From Hospital, for example, sees volunteers visiting clients in their own home following hospital discharge, to offer practical support and companionship.

Information and advice service volunteers, meanwhile, support people over the phone by answering questions and queries.

Volunteers are offered full training and support. For more information, call Susan Brigstock-Parker, 01903 717130.