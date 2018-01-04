Has this fan travelled the furthest for the Brighton match?

Would you travel thousands of miles to watch your favourite football team play?

That’s exactly what lifelong Brighton and Hove Albion fan Vincent McDonald, brother of the former mayor of Worthing, Sean McDonald, is planning to do.

The 67-year-old will fly from his hometown in Boston, Massachusetts, to watch the FA Cup game against Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium on Monday (January, 8).

He was last in the UK for the wedding of a family member a month ago – the same time at which the FA Cup third round draw was made.

His brother, Sean, said: “He told me that if I got a spare ticket he would fly over.

“I thought he was joking, but when I told him I had a spare ticket he said he would look at flights and get back to me.

“Then he called over New Year to say he had booked a flight!”

Vincent, who always watches the live games in America, will touch down in the UK tomorrow.

Sean said: “I was surprised, but he is a big Brighton fan despite living in Massachusetts.

“I think he is eccentric and he has more money than sense!

“But we both hope Brighton win by a large margin.”