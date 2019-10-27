Halloween-themed fun at Worthing's Brooklands Park

Brooklands Park is hosting an afternoon of free Halloween-themed fun for children of all ages.

Families are invited down from 1pm until 4.30pm today (Sunday, October 27) to enjoy activities including pumpkin carving, broom making, wand decorating, and cobweb weaving at the amphitheatre at Brooklands Park.

A choir organised by Paul Ackerley of Creatives Across Sussex, who has the ambition to start a community choir for future singing in the landscape at Brooklands, will provide a spooky serenade.

The event has been organised by Worthing Borough Council, working with Fox and Squirrel. It follows a series of events held in the park over the summer.

The council is planning to develop Brooklands Park into a new Adventure Park, emphasising learning about science and the natural environment through fun, play and exploration.

Councillor Edward Crouch, Worthing Borough Council's Executive Member for Digital and Environmental Services, said: “It’s been great to see people of all ages come together to share experiences at one of our unique outdoor spaces.

“Hundreds of local people made the most of a varied, educational and free programme of events over the summer, and it’s fantastic to see we’re able to support a local community group to put on another offering in the autumn.

“It’s important to us as a Council to promote projects like these, encouraging people to live healthier, happier lives which put our parks to good purpose.”

A major investment will be made over the next three years into the park, which will be home to a new cafe and lakeside picnicking area and improved walks and fitness trails, a council spokesman said.

There will be areas for outdoor events and community activities, community gardens and an adventure play area.

An indoor leisure activity centre in the south west corner of the park is also proposed, ensuring the park remains an attractive destination all year round.

