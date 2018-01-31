Growing fears for Worthing man missing for almost three months

Police have released a new image of a man who has been missing from Worthing for almost three months.

Michael Coller, 59, was last spotted at Cobham services on the M25 in Surrey on November 4 last year.

He was last known to be in possession of a red Vauxhall Insignia, registration VU15 FYW, and anyone who has seen Michael – or his vehicle – is urged to contact police.

He is described as white, about 5’6”, of medium build, with short grey hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 879 of 04/01.