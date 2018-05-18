Group pulls out of Steyning Festival

A group of trained dancers which was due to perform on the final Friday of Steyning Festival has pulled out.

A spokesman for the festival said Thick and Tight – who were due to perform on Friday, June 8 – ‘will now not be appearing at this year’s Steyning Festival’.

The spokesman said the decision was made ‘due to circumstances’ outside of the festival’s control.

The rest of the festival appears unaffected by Thick and Tight’s announcement.

This year’s festival will run from May 26 to June 9.

Earlier this week, organisers said 5,415 tickets had been sold for the festival so far out of a total of 9,000.

A total of 28 events have also sold out.

To book your ticket, visit www.steyningfestival.co.uk.