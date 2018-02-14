Greyhound with heart marking finds love

Mac the greyhound has love on his side this Valentine’s Day.

The three-year-old ex-racer is settled in with new owners the Keating family and has a new friend, Mabel the female greyhound.

Last year, it was a different story, as Mac spent nine months at Dogs Trust Shoreham rehoming centre.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “While in our care, Mac showed himself to be a true gentleman with typically laid-back and docile greyhound characteristics.

“Although not unusual for a greyhound, Mac was exceptionally tall but what made him most special of all was the heart-shaped patch on his side.

“As well as being friendly to all people he met, Mac was also a sociable boy among his kennel mates. We’re delighted he’s now having the most romantic of Valentine’s Days alongside his special someone and his new, loving family.”

Despite having a big heart inside and an unusual love heart marking on the outside, Mac seemed to be overlooked by potential adopters.

That was until the Keatings from Portslade arrived in December and Mac stole their hearts, so they took him home to live with them and Mabel.

Erica Keating said: “Mac is such a funny boy with his own unique character. He can be a stubborn lad but that only adds to his appeal.

“He now spends his days in the company of Mabel, who just wants to cuddle up next to him and play.

“I can tell that the two of them are slowly forming a loving bond that is going to last forever. His first Valentine’s Day with us is a really loved-up one - complete with a happy ever after.”

Visit Dogs Trust Shoreham in Brighton Road, Shoreha, or call 0300 303 0292 for more information.