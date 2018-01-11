‘Great sadness’ at Wild Life festival news

Shoreham Airport, which has hosted Wild Life festival for the last three years, has responded with ‘great sadness’ at news about this year’s event.

Organisers of the popular music festival have announced the event will not be held this year.

Jonathan Candelon, managing director at Shoreham Airport, said: “It is sad to hear that we will not be having the biggest and best party in town on our back garden this year but hopefully we will the year after.

“Thank you to all of you that have supported us for this event, because without you it could not have happened “

He said the event had proven a ‘fantastic success’ in the past and said working with event organisers SJM Concerts had been ‘an absolute pleasure’.

“The concert was the first of its kind for a licensed airport and it has enabled us to reach out to a completely new audience,” he said.

Electronic duo Disclosure, the artists who organised the festival along with Rudimental, said they plan for the festival to return ‘bigger and better’ in 2019.

In a statement, they said holding the festival for the last three years had been ‘a dream come true’.

“However with a busy recording schedule ahead as we embark on album number three we’re going to give the green grass of Shoreham Airport a break throughout 2018 and come back bigger and better in 2019,” they said.

“Thanks to everyone who attended the festival these last three years and gave us some of the best times we’ve ever had as Disclosure, we’re hugely thankful for the opportunity to share that with you, see you all soon.”