Great Fire of London re-enactment sparks pupil’s imagination

Pupils at an Upper Beeding school have taken a trip back in time to learn about the Great Fire of London.

As part of the topic the children in key stage one at Upper Beeding Primary School had a visit from the Rainbow Theatre. The children took part in a re-enactment of the historical event to support the learning which they had already done in their classes. They learnt all the details of the fire including how and where it started, how it spread and why it took such a long amount of time to extinguish. Debbie Gilpin, key stage one leader, said: “This visit really enhanced the learning for the children as they were able to be part of this event and understand what the people in 1666 might have felt, seen and heard.”