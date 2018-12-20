Created with Sketch.

Goring bungalow metres from the seafront with two bedrooms

This glorious detached bungalow is situated just metres from Goring seafront.

The property, in Banstead Close, is just over half a mile from the shopping parade while the railway station is less than a mile away.

Property

Property

Sand in your shoes after a walk along the beach? Not a problem, you’ll be able to take them off in comfort in the generous entrance porch before you go into the fantastic entrance hall with a handy storage cupboards and doors leading to the lovely dual-aspect living room which has a picture-perfect bay window overlooking the front garden and a large south aspect window which just about catches views of the seafront. There is also plenty of space to put up an extra dining table.

The front bedroom is a great double and affords a fine selection of built-in bedroom furnishings, while the rear master bedroom offers an en-suite shower room and a delightful aspect over the rear garden.

The fitted bathroom provides a three piece suite with potential for a further separate shower.

The heart of any home is the kitchen and you won’t be disappointing with the range of fitted storage units and work surface space, or the open-plan approach to the dining room, which, much like the living room, delivers a lovely dual-aspect with sliding doors to a great patio area.

Property

Property

Outside, the property enjoys a brilliant frontage and is well set back from the road with an expanse of lawn and a fantastic driveway with parking for several vehicles leading to a superb oversized garage.

The rear garden is mainly lawned with a patio area, an eye-catching central display archway, potting shed and timber shed.

Price £525,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 35 Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1JN. Telephone 01903 770055 or email: eastpreston@cooper-adams.com

Property

Property