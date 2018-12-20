Goring bungalow metres from the seafront with two bedrooms

This glorious detached bungalow is situated just metres from Goring seafront.

The property, in Banstead Close, is just over half a mile from the shopping parade while the railway station is less than a mile away.

Property

Sand in your shoes after a walk along the beach? Not a problem, you’ll be able to take them off in comfort in the generous entrance porch before you go into the fantastic entrance hall with a handy storage cupboards and doors leading to the lovely dual-aspect living room which has a picture-perfect bay window overlooking the front garden and a large south aspect window which just about catches views of the seafront. There is also plenty of space to put up an extra dining table.

The front bedroom is a great double and affords a fine selection of built-in bedroom furnishings, while the rear master bedroom offers an en-suite shower room and a delightful aspect over the rear garden.

The fitted bathroom provides a three piece suite with potential for a further separate shower.

The heart of any home is the kitchen and you won’t be disappointing with the range of fitted storage units and work surface space, or the open-plan approach to the dining room, which, much like the living room, delivers a lovely dual-aspect with sliding doors to a great patio area.

Property

Outside, the property enjoys a brilliant frontage and is well set back from the road with an expanse of lawn and a fantastic driveway with parking for several vehicles leading to a superb oversized garage.

The rear garden is mainly lawned with a patio area, an eye-catching central display archway, potting shed and timber shed.

Price £525,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 35 Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1JN. Telephone 01903 770055 or email: eastpreston@cooper-adams.com