Get £3,000 John Lewis voucher if you reserve this refurbished Victorian villa in Goring before the end of November

This stunning, four bedroom, detached, Victorian villa is on the sought-after Sea Lane development in Goring.

Beach House, in Sea Lane, has undergone a complete refurbishment and modernisation program as part of the 64 Sea Lane development and is in a superb location close to the seafront and greensward.

Property SUS-181211-135722003

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, cloakroom, living room, family room, kitchen and dining area.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom with en-suite, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom/WC.

Outside, the property will enjoy gardens to the front, side and rear with parking for two vehicles to the rear.

Further benefits include gas-fired central heating and replacement double glazed sash windows.

Property SUS-181211-135752003

There are shopping facilities available at nearby Goring Road and the area is also well served with good schools, bus services and mainline railway stations.

Reserve before the end of November and receive a £3,000 John Lewis voucher – last plot available!

Price: £735,000 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 100 George V Avenue, Goring, Worthing, BN11 5RP. Telephone 01903 505111 or email: goring@michaeljones.co.uk

Property SUS-181211-135742003

---

