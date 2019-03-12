Georgina Gharsallah: Crimewatch features missing Worthing mother's case

The mother of Georgina Gharsallah has appeared on Crimewatch this morning to appeal for her daughter's safe return.

Georgina, 31, was last seen on March 7 in Clifton Wines in Clifton Road, Worthing, last year.

Andrea Gharsallah on the Crimewatch Roadshow. Picture: BBC

And despite Sussex Police following up more than 60 reported sightings of the mother-of-two, she has still not been found.

At 9.15am this morning, Georgina’s mother Andrea appeared on Crimewatch Roadshow Live on BBC One along with Chief Inspector Miles Ockwell from Sussex Police to appeal for information.

Read more:

Teville Gate: Georgina Gharsallah's mother wants to halt development to search for daughter's 'remains'

Missing Worthing woman Georgina Gharsallah to appear on Crimewatch

Missing Georgina Gharsallah could be victim of human trafficking, mother fears

Andrea described her second daughter as a 'friendly, happy, outgoing, spontaneous girl' who was 'very spirited' and 'likes life', describing her disappearance as 'out of character'.

The last sighting of Georgina Gharsallah in Clifton Wines in Clifton Road, Worthing. Picture: BBC

She said: "She is very close to me; she used to contact me every day.

"Georgina is the type of girl that would message me at 2am in the morning just to tell me something."

The programme showed CCTV footage from the last sighting of Georgina in the shop before she turned right out of the store and headed towards the seafront area - the last time she was seen.

Chief Inspector Ockwell reminded viewers that there is a £5,000 reward for information that could lead to her being found. He said: "Georgina's family are desperate to find her and we really do need that piece of information, that golden nugget, that is going to give us that lead."

Chief Inspector Miles Ockwell on the Crimewatch Roadshow. Picture: BBC