Gatwick Airport train station is ‘third worst for disruption’

New research shows that Gatwick Airport is one of the top three train stations suffering the most disruption, says consumer association Which?.

Which? analysed rail network data to find the stations with the least punctual trains.

Gatwick Airport and Birmingham New Street stations were joint-third, with 60 per cent of services failing to run to schedule since the beginning of this year.

Manchester’s Oxford Road was first (68 per cent) and York, second (65 per cent).

Which? said on its website (www.which.co.uk): “Which? looked at the 20 busiest stations in the UK excluding London, and then the 10 busiest London stations, since the beginning of this year.

“Using data from rail-performance tracking site On Time Trains, we considered how many departures and arrivals were cancelled or at least one minute late.

“The industry’s measure of punctuality is five or 10 minutes late, depending on the distance and region. UK’s most-disrupted railway stations After Manchester’s Oxford Road station, the second-worst was York station, which has more than 10 million annual passenger journeys each year.

“Since the beginning of the year, 65% of trains departing from or arriving at York station were late or cancelled altogether.

“Gatwick Airport and Birmingham New Street stations were joint-third-worst for punctuality, with 60% of services failing to run to schedule.”

