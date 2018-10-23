Gatwick Airport supports event to inspire young scientists and engineers

Gatwick Airport will be the lead sponsor at an event to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.

The Big Bang Fair South East is a celebration of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) for young people.

More than 10,000 children from about 200 schools are expected to attend the fair which will also host the regional heats for the Big Bang UK Young Scientists & Engineers of the Year competition.

Paula Aldridge, Gatwick Airport community engagement manager, said: “We are delighted to be the headline sponsor of the Big Bang Fair South East once again.

“Gatwick is passionate about inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers and this event gives us an opportunity to invest in our local community to help ensure that they benefit from Gatwick’s success, both now and in the future.

“Our objective as an airport is to inform the next generation of local young people about the diverse range of jobs that STEM skills are needed for, to bring them to life in an airport context and to help to build a pipeline of talent for the future.”

Airport staff will be on hand to answer questions and run displays in the Gatwick Zone at the fair. It was attended by more than 6,500 young people last year.

Bronagh Liddicoat, head of STEM Sussex, said: “I am delighted Gatwick Airport is again offering its top level support to the 2019 Big Bang Fair South East – enabling the showcasing of innovative science, technology and engineering, and the related career path opportunities, to young people and teachers within the local community.

“The Big Bang Fair South East, with Gatwick’s input, will support the Government’s new Careers Strategy by enabling young people to meet scientists and engineers at a vibrant two day celebration of STEM.

“The event has become a benchmark in school calendars, with those who attend confirming the huge impact and enjoyment it creates.”

The Big Bang Fair South East is on June 26 and 27 2019 at the South of England Showground near Ardingly, West Sussex.