Gatwick Airport ‘remaining vigilant’ after ‘explosive devices’ found at three London transport hubs

Gatwick Airport is ‘operating as normal’ after suspicious packages were found at three different London transport hubs today- including two near airports.

The Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command has launched an investigation after three small improvised explosive devices were found at train stations and airports across the capital.

Officers said the Compass Centre on the grounds of Heathrow Airport was evacuated after a package was found inside the building at about 10am.

Several hours later staff were evacuated from London City Airport’s City Aviation House after a suspicious package was found at about 12.10pm.

A suspicious package was also discovered in the post room at Waterloo station earlier today.

Gatwick, which serves the London area as well as the south east, said no suspicious packages had been found at the airport but it was remaining vigilant.

A spokesperson said: “No suspicious packages have been found at Gatwick and the airport is operating as normal.

“The airport remains vigilant and is monitoring the situation at other transport hubs.”

A spokesman for the Met Police said: “The packages – all A4-sized white postal bags containing yellow Jiffy bags - have been assessed by specialist officers to be small improvised explosive devices. These devices, at this early stage of the investigation, appear capable of igniting an initially small fire when opened.

“The Met Police has issued advice to transport hubs across London to be vigilant for and report suspicious packages to police.”

No-one was injured and no arrests have yet been made, officers added.