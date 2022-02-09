Gas leak closes road in Worthing
A gas leak at a property in Worthing sparked an emergency response.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 10:22 am
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 10:24 am
Emergency services were called to Sefton Close around 4pm on Tuesday (February 8), following reports of a gas leak.
Sussex Police said officers attended to close the road and 'ensure the safety of the public'.
Gas distribution company SGN has been approached for further information about the incident.
