GALLERY: Wear it Festive for St Barnabas House

Wear it Festive for St Barnabas House had businesses and schools in the Christmas spirit

Many had personal reasons for supporting the Worthing hospice, which provides end-of-life care services to adults with advanced progressive life-limiting conditions.

The St Barnabas House charity shop in Wick took part in Wear it Festive for the first time this year

The aim was to raise enough money to cover the cost of delivering services in the hospice and in people's homes over Christmas, with the total needed for Christmas Day standing at £16,793.

Sarah Potter, year seven team leader at The Angmering School, said the campaign meant a lot to her and it had a direct link to many of the students and staff.

"It is a great cause and a fun event that people love to get involved in and it’s great to see the amazing selection of jumpers out there and the children having fun for a great cause," she added.

"The best thing about being involved in the Wear it Festive campaign is raising the money and going along to St Barnabas House to give them our donation and having a look around the facilities to see how our money would be spent.

"My dad was an inpatient during 2011/12 and also had the team come out to visit him at home. The services and care he received were outstanding and St Barnabas House will always be a charity I support as I cannot thank them enough for all they did.”

Zoe and Alan Fry, owner and manager of Valerie Manor care home in Upper Beeding, had their Wear it Festive day on December 18 to mark their first wedding anniversary.

Zoe said: "We have supported St Barnabas for the last seven years. We like taking part in Wear It Festive as it gets all of the residents, staff and visitors involved. We really do enjoy it and hope that other businesses in our area will do the same. We held a carol service as part of the celebrations, too.

First Foot Clinic in Shoreham signed up as the team likes to support local charities through the business.

Practice manager Martin Burrett said they enjoyed making people smile and making more people aware of the charity.

He added: "It’s a community thing and really nice to bring people together.”

Toni May at Lloyds Pharmacy, East Preston, said: "We love an excuse to dress up and supporting a local good cause is a real bonus.”

This year was the first time the St Barnabas House charity shop in Wick had taken part in Wear it Festive and volunteers and staff formed the Wick Shop Christmas Choir to provide entertainment.

Assistant manager Jan O’Sullivan explained: "I wanted to do this in memory of my husband, John O'Sullivan, for all the help St Barnabas gave him, at his end of life.

"Also, working in the St Barnabas shop and making as much money as I can for this amazing charity helps me deal with my loss.”

The St Barnabas House charity shop in Rustington also took part, as did Grand Avenue Dental Practice in Worthing, Heene Community Centre in Worthing and at Ellie Ellie in Hove.

Wendy Bardsley, community fundraising manager at St Barnabas House, said: “The money raised from fundraising events held by local businesses, schools and individuals is invaluable to St Barnabas House and it’s great to know that they have all had so much fun while doing it."