GALLERY: Southwick Community Association Christmas fair

Groups that use Southwick Community Centre as their base have joined forces for the festive season.

The annual Southwick Community Association Christmas fair on Saturday featured stalls run by the various members.

Tasty cakes and pies on the Southwick and Shoreham Country Market stall

The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts gave a presentation on stage and Southwick Players screened a short film of their production The Man Who Came to Dinner, which opened yesterday at The Barn Theatre.

Maxine Coomber, president of the community association, said: "The weather was very kind this year as 10am approached and the Christmas fair opened at Southwick Community Centre.

"There were stalls from our affiliated organisations and other people who wanted to be part of the Christmas fair and the community centre.

"Lots of people came into The Barn to see the film. It was very good and also showed The Barn as a multi-use facility.

"People were coming and going as they went from the canteen after being refreshed, some finding the community centre had a lot to offer, being so versatile."

The grand draw, which was run by the Individual Members Section, also had a sales table and children’s lucky dip. Volunteers said it was always great to see the children’s faces as they opened their surprise present.

There were 20 prizes in the draw, including the first prize of £100. The winning tickets were drawn by Maxine and vice-president Mike Coomber.

David Comber, the association's secretary, who was the main organiser of the fair, explained the surplus from the draw meant the association will be purchasing a defibrillator for the centre early in 2018.

Maxine added: "Thank you to everyone for making this possible.

"Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves. A lot of building work has been done at the centre in recent months, making a new-look entrance, and more is still to be done."