GALLERY: Shoreham early summer show

Everything was coming up roses at Shoreham Horticultural and Allotment Society’s early summer show.

The Shoreham Centre was a riot of colour on Saturday as gardeners displayed their best blooms, competing for the trophies.

Lorna Hourigan with her floral art, which won the Dunn Memorial Cup. Picture: Derek Martin DM1861661a

Alongside the roses, sweet peas, pinks and pot plants were vegetables, homecrafts and photography.

Show secretary Daphne Thomas said: “Despite the mixture of cold spring and dry weather and the battle against slugs and snails, the exhibitors managed to produce some magnificent blooms.”

Julie MacCulloch won the Red Rosette for best flower or pot plant. She also won the Thornberry Challenge Cup for highest points in the pinks section and the Bill Hobbs Memorial Challenge Bowl for highest points in pot plants.

Ted Banks won Green Rosette for best vegetable, as well as the Jubilee Trophy for best specimen flower or vegetable and the R.R. Ebbetts Challenge Shield for highest points in vegetables and fruit.

Ruth Davids won the Society Shield for highest points in the novice classes and S.T. Trickey Trophy for best novice vase of mixed flowers.

Alasdair McCulloch won Brenda Young Cup for highest points in the sweet peas section and the National Sweet Pea Society Bronze Medal for best vase.

Jayne Pumfrey won the Len Speller Shield for roses.

Mavis Maple won the Maurice Slinks Memorial Trophy for cut flowers.

Mary Green and Sue Saunders shared the Caroline Cup for homecrafts.

Sue also won two diplomas, for novice floral art and for crafts.

Ian Swyer won the W. Earl Shield for best print in the photography section.

Lorna Hourigan won the Dunn Memorial Cup for most points in the floral art classes.