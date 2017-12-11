GALLERY: Shoreham angel bombing

Hundreds of angels descended on Shoreham town centre at dawn on Saturday.

This was not the arrival of the Heavenly host but little knitted ones to bring some Christmas cheer.

The angel bombing was the work of Shoreham Baptist Church, whose members have been knitting all year to produce 1,000 angels.

Joint organiser Karen Wells said: “We wanted to bless our town by providing a practical reminder of the true meaning of Christmas.

“The original angels brought really good news, and we wanted our angels to be good news for the town too.

“Everyone we spoke to said how brilliant they all were.”

Trees, benches and other street furniture were covered with the little woolly angels, including the area around Shoreham Farmers’ Market in East Street, along Pond Road, in St Mary’s churchyard and in High Street.

Each one had a label saying 'please take me home', encouraging people to use them as Christmas tree decorations.

