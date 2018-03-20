Gallery: Goodwood 76th Members’ Meeting

Snow late on in the year created a dramatic backdrop to the 76th Goodwood Members’ Meeting

Car enthusiasts braved the cold weather in their droves for the season opener which took place at the weekend (March 17 and 18). Featuring a number of celebrities and racing drivers, including F1’s David Coulthard, Rowan Atkinson and Take That’s Howard Donald, the weekend hosted several events with something to appeal to everyone.

Hardy fans were treated to a showstopping display of motoring exotica, highlights being the McLaren Senna, Ferrari 250 GT ‘Breadvan’ and the Porsche 935/78 “Moby Dick”.

Saturday featured an on-site gymnasium, several cookery demonstrations with a number of motoring events and practice sessions running in tandem before the evening festivities began. The Gerry Marshall Trophy featured Tiff Needell amongst other British Touring Car alumni as they raced into the dusk. Fairground rides ran alongside the racing with more food from the onsite restaurant, Farmer, Butcher, Chef. The after race party followed by the firework display sent the evening off with a bang.

Sunday heralded more racing action including David Coulthard in the Salvadori Cup with the all-new IWC Racing Team. Some of the most recognisable names from across the world were in action, including Goodwood House Captains Jochen Mass, Nicolas Minassian, Emanuele Pirro and Anthony Reid.

Also during the weekend NASCAR Festival of Speed favourite Mike Skinner made his Goodwood Motor Circuit racing debut in a Rover SD1, while 2017 Gerry Marshall Trophy and Sprint winner Chris Ward was joined in the JD Classics Rover by BBC Top Gear’s Chris Harris.