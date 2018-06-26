Fundraising page launched for Tide of Light lantern workshops in Worthing

Organisers of Worthing’s popular lantern parade are seeking funds to help create ‘extraordinary illuminated lanterns’ for next year’s event.

Tide of Light organisers have launched a project, called the Big Make, which involves lantern-making workshops with a world-famous carnival arts group, the New Carnival Company.

Worthing's Tide of Light parade. Photo: Ed Watts

Up to 80 Worthing residents and four community groups will have the opportunity to work with the company, which has worked at events including the carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

A parade spokesman said: “The free workshops will significantly increase the artistic quality of the parade and give community members the chance to learn skills which will stay in the community year after year.

“The vision is to see the most wonderful structures proudly paraded by the people who have made them over the course of the next few months.”

Community artist Roy Kelf said: “We are really excited that the New Carnival Company want to come to Worthing to share their knowledge.

Tide of Light lantern workshops. Photo: Ed Watts

“This means that skills learnt can be shared year on year to our own community groups.”

The project has received a £2,500 boost from West Sussex County Council but organisers still need to raise £2,000 from the community to make the scheme a success.

Donations can be as little as £2 but support for the project ensures Tide of Light can return for 2019, a spokesman said.

To donate, visit the crowdfunder website here.

Tide of Light lantern workshops. Photo: Ed Watts

Any community groups or schools who would like to get involved in the workshops, contact info@tideoflight.co.uk

Earlier this year, Tide of Light organisers announced the parade would not take place in Worthing this year.

However hard work is already underway to ensure the event in 2019 is ‘bigger and better than ever’.

Jess Estcourt, volunteer director, said: “Our ambition for 2019 is to produce a really high quality, visually stunning Tide of Light parade and after party.”

Representatives will also be attending various events in Worthing throughout the year, including the Rotary Carnival, the Green Dreams Festival, Worthing Pride and Worthing Wormhole.

A total of 40,000 people attended the parade in Worthing last year.

The Worthing Lions have confirmed a fireworks display will still go ahead in November 2018, funded by the Town Centre Initiative.

The two events previously took place on the same night, but from now on will be held on different days.

READ MORE: Worthing’s Tide of Light parade will not take place this year

Huge crowds make Tide of Light ‘bigger than Lewes bonfire’