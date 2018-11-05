Friends of Shoreham Fort and Marlipins Museum in Shoreham will take part in international commemoration Battle’s Over

The Friends of Shoreham Fort and the Marlipins Museum in Shoreham are playing their part in Battle’s Over, an international commemoration marking 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Organised by Pageantmaster Bruno Peek, Battle’s Over takes place on Sunday, beginning at 6am with lone pipers playing the traditional Scottish air Battle’s O’er and a specially written tribute being read out.

At 6.55pm, buglers will sound the Last Post at more than 1,000 locations, including Shoreham Fort on Shoreham Beach, and at exactly 7pm, beacons across the land will be lit in a tribute called Beacons of Light, signifying the light of peace that emerged from the darkness of four years of war.

Then at 7.05pm, more than 1,000 church and cathedrals will ring their bells, including at St Mary de Haura Church in Shoreham, as part of Ringing Out for Peace organised in association with the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers.

Beacons of Light

Shoreham Fort on Shoreham Beach will welcome people from 5.45pm for a 6pm start.

Sharon Penfold, secretary of the Friends of Shoreham Fort, said: “We are incredibly proud to be joining up with the Marlipins and being a part of this historic international event to commemorate the centenary of the armistice, recognising the contribution and sacrifice made by the men and women from our own community.”

The Friends of Shoreham Fort have organised the beacon and are the official body registered for the beacon lighting.

Emma O’Connor, curator of the Marlipins, has been instrumental in organising research into the soldiers on Shoreham War Memorial and engaging with the community regarding the properties those soldiers had an attachment to.

Sharon added: “The current owners and occupiers of these properties have been approached by the museum and asked if they would like to take part in our event to represent their soldier.

“The Rotary have been asked if they would like to be involved too, in helping to represent the fallen.”

Enormous sacrifice

Pageantmaster Bruno Peek has organised major royal celebrations and international events for more than 36 years and has been working on Battle’s Over for more than four years.

He said: “It’s wonderful to see the event being embraced by so many organisations and communities in this country and around the world.

“The centenary of the end of the Great War is an opportunity to acknowledge the enormous sacrifice made the millions of men and women who died or were wounded, as well as those who worked tirelessly at home in our fields and factories.

“It has been a privilege to work on this project with the support of so many amazing organisations.”

