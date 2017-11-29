Free Shoreham lunch for the elderly combats loneliness at Christmas

For many of us, Christmas Day is a time to get together with family and friends. But for older people in Shoreham who might not have anyone to spend the day with, the Shoreham Centre has stepped in with a solution.

The community centre in Pond Road is telling residents not to spend Christmas alone.

For the second year running, a free lunch will be held on Christmas Day for 70 residents who might otherwise spend the day by themselves.

Janice Roberts, a trustee at the Shoreham Centre, said of last year’s event: “The chatting was amazing – no one really knew each other, but people were talking and making new friends, which was great.

“People went away saying what a wonderful day it had been.”

This year, the event will start at 11am with a warm welcome of hot chocolate and mince pies.

There will then be a chance for everyone to sing along to their favourite Christmas songs before a lunch, cooked by head chef Duncan Walkman, is served.

Afterwards, guests will be presented with gifts.

Organisers of the event are now looking for donations to help make the day a success.

These could include tree gifts, wine, chocolate, or money to cover the overall running of the event. Donations can be left with staff at the Shoreham Centre reception.

The event is being supported by Tesco, Coop and Sainsbury’s.

Organisers are also looking for volunteers who will be able to help put up Christmas decorations and set up tables.

Anyone interested in helping out should get in touch by emailing info@shorehamcentre.co.uk

Anyone who would like to attend the lunch should call 01273 454 686 to reserve a space.