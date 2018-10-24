Free Pets at Home half term workshops for children in Worthing and Rustington

Parents are invited to bring their children to a series of fun, free pet workshops at Pets at Home this half term, educating the next generation of pet owners on how to care for pets responsibly.

The Creature Care themed workshops take place until November 2 and will teach children how to care for lots of different pets.

Free Pets at Home workshops

Children will learn about the five welfare needs – shelter, food and water, good health, appropriate company and the right living environment – and even get the chance to interact with some pets in-store.

Wendy Gillard, store manager at Pets at Home Worthing, said: “Our Creature Care workshops are designed to teach young pet lovers about responsible pet ownership, while having lots of fun at the same time.

“Our expert colleagues will offer tips and advice on pet care, while making the workshops both interactive and educational - an ideal activity over the half term break.”

The nearest workshops are available at Pets at Home in Red Square Retail Park, Worthing, and Pets at Home in Rustington Retail Park.

To find out more and book a place in the nearest store, visit www.petsathome.com/petworkshops

-----

Worthing charity finds home for cat whose leg was amputated after ‘despicable’ shotgun attack

Animal charity Wadars needs your help to care for needy hedgehogs

Sussex vet says mutilated cats suffered ‘surgical wounds’ as a result of ‘human intervention’