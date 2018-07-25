Free guided walks across the beautiful South Downs

A chance to take part in free guided walks across the South Downs’ heaths is being offered.

Walk the Heath Week at South Downs National Park is from August 18-24.

It’s a chance to get to know inspiring South Downs’ heaths on a series of free guided walks led by South Downs National Park Rangers and local experts.

There will be routes for all abilities and different interests, whether you’re a regular rambler or a countryside beginner, with routes that range from one mile to 15 miles.

Different walk themes will include ecology, local heritage, conservation, health walks and even a wildlife dog walk.

All the walks will explore internationally rare lowland heath habitats with the aim of highlighting the many different benefits protected and actively managed heathland sites give local communities and show people how they can help save these precious heathlands for future generations.

The week will kick off with a special interactive event – ‘Navigating Heathlands’ on Saturday August 18.

This ‘hands-on’ event will teach or build on existing knowledge of orienteering, navigation and using a map and compass to plan a walking route on a heathland site.

Booking is essential, contact heathlands@southdowns.gov.uk to book your space or call 01730 819320.

To view the full weeks’ timetable visit: www.southdowns.gov.uk/guidedwalks

This event is organised by the Heathlands Reunited project – a partnership of 11 like-minded organisations led by the South Downs National Park Authority.

