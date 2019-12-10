Four rescued as serious fire breaks out in Hove

Four people were rescued by crews after a serious fire broke out at a home in Hove overnight.

Eight fire engines rushed to the building in Leicester Villas just before 3am this morning (Tuesday). The flames were battled by a team effort of firefighters from Brighton, Hove, Roedean, Lewes, Barcombe, Newhaven, and West Sussex. East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said four people were rescued by crews and handed into the care of the ambulance service. As of 8.30am, ESFRS said two fire engines remained at the scene. An aerial ladder platform will stay until building control can assess the situation. ESFRS said “We would like to thank both SECAmb and Sussex Police for their support during the incident.” The cause of the fire is not yet known and a fire investigation will take place in due course, once the building is deemed safe to enter.

